The global robotics end-of-arm tooling market is expected to grow by USD 115.78 million as per Technavio's market research report. The analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market reveals a market slowdown in the first half of 2020. However, the effect will gradually lessen in the coming quarters. In addition, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 1%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market Analysis Report by Application (Material handling, Assembly line, Welding and soldering, Surface treatment and finishing, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for modular end-of-arm tooling. In addition, the rising demand from the F&B industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotics end-of-arm tooling market.

The growing focus on reducing workforce requirements and improving operational efficiency has increased the adoption of automation in the manufacturing industry. This has propelled the use of modular end-of-arm tooling systems that can handle tools of multiple sizes, materials, and geometries. Besides, these systems are user friendly, require minimal knowledge for programming, and are easy to troubleshoot. In addition, vendors in the market are focusing on introducing modular end-of-arm tooling that can accommodate future modifications from end-user industries. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global robotics end-of-arm tooling market.

Major Five Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Companies:

Applied Robotics Inc.

Applied Robotics Inc. operates its business through segments such as Automation and Workholding. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

ASS Maschinenbau GmbH

ASS Maschinenbau GmbH operates its business through segments such as Gripper parts, Robotic hands, Automation systems, PA forming, FRP handling, and Services. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

ATI Industrial Automation

ATI Industrial Automation operates its business through segments such as Robotic Tool Changers, Force/Torque Sensors, Utility Couplers, Manual Tool Changers, Material Removal Tools, and Others. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

Dover Corp.

Dover Corp. operates its business through segments such as Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

EMI Corp.

EMI Corp. operates its business through segments such as EOAT, EOAT for Cobots, Molding Supplies, and Conveyors. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Material handling

Assembly line

Welding and soldering

Surface treatment and finishing

Others

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

