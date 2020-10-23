Live Current Media Inc.: Live Current Adds NFL to the SPRT MTRX Fantasy Sports Gaming App with $500 Weekly Prize

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has added NFL football to the slate of sports available to play on its SPRT MTRX fantasy sports gaming app (App Store and Play Store: SPRT MTRX).

The NFL is the most popular spectator sport in America, by far. According to statistics from the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, there are more fantasy sports players in America involved in NFL fantasy sports than play the next three major sports combined. And approximately 50 million Americans play fantasy sports.

SPRT MTRX is a mobile game that lets you play against others by bidding on the scores of a series of sporting events covering one day of action. It's fun, free to play, unique and offers a $500 cash prize. The player whose bids win the greatest number of games, wins the SPRT MTRX and the cash prize. Challenges are held every Sunday and include all of the NFL games in play on that day. It's only available on the SPRT MTRX.

Bid on the Grid!

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current (LIVC) is a technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently developing two projects, SPRT MTRX (App Store and Play Store: SPRT MTRX) and Boxing.com FEDERATION (2021 release), LIVC is positioned to take advantage of the exciting and rapidly growing fantasy sports, eSports and Gaming sectors.

On behalf of the board of directors of Live Current Media Inc.

David Jeffs, CEO & Director

For more information please contact:

david@livecurrent.com

604 999-5848

www.livecurrent.com

www.sprtmtrx.com

All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any projections of growth, earnings, revenue, cash or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives and goals of management for future operations, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions particularly as they relate to demand for our products and services; competitive factors; changes in operating expenses; our ability to raise capital as and when we need it and other factors. Live Current Media, Inc. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or actual outcomes and does not intend to do so.

SOURCE: Live Current Media Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611850/Live-Current-Adds-NFL-to-the-SPRT-MTRX-Fantasy-Sports-Gaming-App-with-500-Weekly-Prize