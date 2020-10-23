

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $441.7 million, or $8.47 per share. This compares with $267.3 million, or $5.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $441.7 Mln. vs. $267.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.47 vs. $5.15 last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SVB FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de