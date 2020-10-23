

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release September figures for consumer prices on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to remain unchanged in September, lower by 0.1 percent on month and higher by 0.2 percent on year. Core CPI is also called steady at -0.4 percent on year.



Japan also will see October results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 47.7, 46.9 and 46.6, respectively.



New Zealand will provide Q3 numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent quarterly decline and the 1.5 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



Australia will see October results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Markit; in September, their scores were 55.4, 50.8 and 51.1, respectively.



Singapore will release September data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and a decline of 0.25 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly increase and the 0.4 percent yearly decline in August.



Taiwan will provide September figures for industrial production and retail sales; in August, industrial production was up 4.7 percent on year and retail sales climbed 8.17 percent.



Hong Kong will see Q4 figures for business confidence; in the three months prior, the index score was -11.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Friday for Chulalongkorn and will re-open on Monday.



