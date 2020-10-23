The global poke foods market size is poised to grow by USD 1.2 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006006/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Poke Foods Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Health benefits are among the major reasons for the growth in demand and consumption of poke foods. As they are significantly high in nutrient content such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A, the demand for poke foods has risen in major regions of the world. Some of the advantages include enhancement of cardiovascular health, improvement in blood circulation, and promotion of weight loss. Therefore, with such advantages, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major poke foods market growth came from the varieties of tuna segment in 2019, and is expected to account for the highest market growth during the forecast period.

North America was the largest poke foods market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the influx of new vendors and the growing consumption of raw tuna fish.

The global poke foods market is fragmented. Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, HARTFORD POKE Co., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, The Fish Bowl, and Western United Fish Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this poke foods market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global poke foods market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising Demand for Organic Seafood and Poke Foods will be a Key Market Trend

Rising demand for organic seafood and poke foods is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global poke foods market. Organic seafood is manufactured from naturally-sourced ingredients and does not contain preservatives. Further, they have low calorie and gluten content compared to seafood prepared using conventional methods. Among organic seafood, demand for finfish, shellfish, shrimps, and scallops is moving forward at a brisk pace. Many vendors in the poke foods market have also started offering poke bowls prepared from organically-sourced raw tuna and other fish species. The growth of the organic seafood market is an encouraging sign for poke food market vendors as they mostly use raw products that are sourced organically. Also, an increase in the number of organized retailing outlets offering organically-sourced poke foods and regular launches of such food products are positive factors that will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Poke Foods Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist poke foods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the poke foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the poke foods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of poke foods market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Varieties of tuna Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other species Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ahipoki Bowl

ALOHA POKE Co.

ECOO Common Foods GmbH Co. KG

FRESHFIN POKE

HARTFORD POKE Co.

POKED

Pokeworks

Sweetfin

The Fish Bowl

Western United Fish Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006006/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/