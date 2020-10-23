Technavio has been monitoring the logistics robots market, operating under the industrials sector. The latest report on the logistics robots market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of by 6.42 bn, at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., B2A Technology SAS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

The ROI offered by logistics robots has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. The implementation of logistics robots instead of conventional systems like forklifts reduces the cost of equipment and time required for integration. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning will help logistics robots in giving higher returns as compared to the investments made. However, the rising need for technical expertise might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Logistics Robots Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 46% of the market's growth originated from APAC due to several growth opportunities in the emerging economies including Japan and China during the forecast period. In addition, the indoor and outdoor logistics segment led the growth in the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the logistics robots market size.

Application Indoor And Outdoor Logistics Factory Logistics

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics robots market report covers the following areas:

Logistics Robots Market Size

Logistics Robots Market Trends

Logistics Robots Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the Implementation of stringent health and safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the Logistics Robots Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics robots market, vendors

