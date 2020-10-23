The global event management software market size is poised to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The event management software market is driven by the rising adoption of real-time management systems. The need to constantly monitor the data collected to analyze the entire activities throughout the event will drive the market demand for real-time event management systems. RFID technology eases the collection of real-time data for the attendees to enable adjustment to the traffic status. Also, this enables efficiently organizing activities such as quick registration processes and streamlines other activities. With the implementation of such event management systems, minimal number of humans are required that reduces congestion and increases the efficiency of the event.
Report Highlights:
- The major event management software market growth came from the cloud-based event management software segment in 2019.
- North America was the largest event management software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of trade shows, global conferences and summits, and sports events.
- The global event management software market is fragmented. Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Cvent Inc., EventBank Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., New Work SE, Ungerboeck, and Whova Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this event management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global event management software market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Growing Adoption of Chatbots will be a Key Market Trend
The growing adoption of chatbots will be a key market trend for the growth of the event management software industry throughout the forecast period. Event organizers are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) enabled chatbot as assistants to answer questions, provide feedback, encourage interaction, and deliver customized notifications. Also, chatbots can effectively communicate with people in a personal manner, that attracts customers. Customers are also attracted to the personalized appeal of chatbots, cost-effectiveness, and data-driven appeal, in addition to, the high level of innovation.
Event Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist event management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the event management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the event management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of event management software market vendors
