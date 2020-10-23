

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) announced pricing of initial public offering of 7.5 million common shares at $16.00 per share, the mid point of expected range between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 27, 2020.



Foghorn also granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 1.125 million shares at initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Foghorn expects its common stock to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on October 23, 2020 under the symbol 'FHTX.'



The company expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be about $120 million excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



