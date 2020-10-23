Anzeige
23.10.2020 | 08:04
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 22

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company on 28 August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 6.7p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2021.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of September 2020 and will be paid on 26 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 November 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 November 2020.

A second interim dividend for the year ending 30 April 2021 is expected to be paid in April 2021 representing 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of February 2021, giving a total distribution of approximately 4% of NAV over the year.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

22 October 2020

