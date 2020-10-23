

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported third quarter revenues of 10.37 billion euros, down 8.2% compared to last year. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Group revenues would have decreased by 3.2%, for the quarter. Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues were 8.95 billion euros, down 7.4%.



Groupe Renault sold 806,320 vehicles during the third quarter, down 6.1% from a year ago. In Europe, the Group sold 405,223 units in the third quarter, a decline of 2.9%.



Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, stated: 'This third quarter highlights the change in our commercial policy, which now focuses on profitability rather than volumes.'



