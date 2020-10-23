

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, slower than the 0.8 percent increase in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound dropped against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3059 against the greenback, 136.72 against the yen, 1.1851 against the franc and 0.9038 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



