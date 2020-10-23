DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 23-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 07:00am 23/10/2020 for non compliance with rule 65 of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers. SulNOx Group Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SNOX ISIN: GB00BJVQQP66 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 86430 EQS News ID: 1142622 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4a7018ef5ccd9df04cc421e55262f82&application_id=1142622&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

