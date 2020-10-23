DJ SWEF September 2020 Fact Sheet

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 October 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the quarter ended on 30 September 2020 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Investment Portfolio at 30 September 2020 As at 30 September 2020, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP503.8 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0 m Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9 m Office, Scotland GBP4.7 m GBP0.3 m Office, London GBP13.1 m GBP7.4 m Residential, London GBP33.4 m GBP2.0 m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7 m GBP6.3 m Hotel, Scotland GBP27.2 m GBP15.5 m Hotel, Berwick GBP10.5 m GBP4.5 m Logistics Portfolio, UK GBP12.0 m (2) Total Sterling Loans GBP192.5 m GBP36.0 m Three Shopping Centres, GBP33.8 m Spain Shopping Centre , Spain GBP15.5 m Hotel, Dublin GBP54.8 m Hotel, Spain GBP46.5 m GBP3.0 m Office & Hotel, Madrid, GBP16.9 m GBP0.9 m Spain Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP30.9 m Mixed Use, Dublin GBP2.4 m GBP11.0 m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP19.3 m GBP2.2 m Office Portfolio, GBP32.1 m Ireland Logistics Portfolio, GBP6.0 m Germany (2) Total Euro Loans GBP258.2 m GBP17.1 m Total Portfolio GBP450.7 m GBP53.1 m 1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rate. 2) Logistics Portfolio, UK and Logistics Portfolio, Germany is one single loan agreement with sterling and Euro tranches. Portfolio Update All loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments up to the date of this factsheet has been paid in full and on time. Notwithstanding the pandemic-related disruption continuing to be experienced, the portfolio continues to be robust and portfolio performance is in line with expectations. In the sectors that are most impacted, hospitality and retail, borrowers remain adequately capitalised. Loan interest and amortisation continue to be paid, with pandemic related business plans in place to deal with any underlying income displacement being experienced. Key updates are outlined below; Hospitality (36 per cent of Investment Portfolio) · The largest hotel exposure (Hotel, Dublin), at 27 per cent of hospitality exposure, continues to benefit from a license in place to the Health Service Executive. This has de-risked the impact of pandemic in the medium term. · The UK hotel exposures (Hotel Oxford, Scotland and North Berwick, accounting for 33 per cent of hotels in the portfolio) all successfully re-opened during the summer following the lifting of domestic travel restrictions. Trading was generally positive despite the backdrop of the market wider uncertainty. This reflected the domestic demand for staycation breaks in the UK, particularly for leisure destinations with nearby outdoor facilities such as golf which is offered by the Hotel Scotland and North Berwick. All three of these hotels have comprehensive re-positioning capex plans in place which sees each sponsor injecting material additional equity into the properties. Each hotel will close, in Q4 2020 (two hotels) and Q1 2021 (one hotel), in line with the underwritten business plans, while refurbishment projects are underway, re-opening during 2021 with a re-branded, fully refurbished offering. · Hotel, Spain (accounting for 29 per cent of hospitality exposure) completed a heavy refurbishment project in late summer 2020 and opened for a very successful short marketing period before closing until April 2021. The underwritten business plan and hotel operating model sees this hotel closing annually during the winter months in any event and the sponsor remains well capitalised to fund any operational cash shortfalls. · All hospitality loans have adequate resources to meet their cash needs in the medium term. Retail (12.8 per cent of Investment Portfolio) · Retail re-opened across Europe following the lifting of local restrictions. Footfall on the Group's exposure to four Spanish shopping centres has recovered to approximately 73 per cent of 2019 levels since re-opening and encouragingly retail sales levels have increased further with spend per head approximately 5 per cent up on comparative periods in the prior year. · Loans with retail exposure continue to have adequate cash reserves to pay interest, with detailed business plans in place to deal with any underlying income displacement related to granting tenants concessions during shutdown and recovery periods. Construction & Heavy Refurbishment (20.6 per cent of Investment Portfolio) · The Group's construction and heavy refurbishment exposure has materially decreased with the successful completion of the Hotel, Spain project in late summer. · While some construction programme disruption has been experienced by mandated site shutdowns and the adjustment of work practices to new covid-19 related industry regulations, all sites have now re-opened. All general contractors and material sub-contractors have satisfactorily returned to site. The construction loans remain adequately capitalised with funding in place to complete projects. · Please note that the construction & heavy refurbishment exposure noted above will include assets also included in Hospitality and in Office, Industrial, Logistics & Residential. Office, Industrial, Logistics & Residential (45.4 per cent of Investment Portfolio) · These sectors continue to display resilient characteristics in terms of rent collection. · All of the Group's material exposure to residential is either under construction or newly completed, held for-sale product. Residential sales of both completed and under construction units have continued throughout the pandemic. Factors such as stamp duty reductions, weak Sterling and continued foreign investor interest in the capital have assisted in incentivising purchasers to transact. Average selling prices continue to track ahead of underwritten values on the residential portfolio. Current and Future Dividend On 22 October 2020, the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the third quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share, equating to an annualised 6.5 pence per annum. This was covered 0.86x by earnings excluding unrealised FX gains. The Board and Investment Adviser recognise the importance of stable and predictable dividends for our shareholders. Accordingly, we hold a dividend reserve built up over several years which we have been using to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share over the last twenty one months even though the dividend has been uncovered by earnings more recently. As a result of this reserve, dividends have not therefore been paid out of capital reserves. The Company intends to continue to use the remaining reserve to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share for the rest of 2020 which will leave a small reserve remaining. The target dividend for 2021 is 5.5 pence per share which the company believes will be capable of being covered. Expected Credit Losses Please refer to the 31 March and 30 June 2020 factsheets for a detailed overview of the classification of loans and the process for the recognition of Expected Credit Losses. At 30 September 2020 six loans with a value of 35.2 per cent of NAV are classified as Stage 2 (the six loans unchanged since 30 June 2020 when they represented 33 per cent of NAV and are as disclosed in the Group's interim reporting) and the remaining loans are still classified as Stage 1. The loans classified to Stage 2 are predominantly in the retail and hospitality sectors (but not all hospitality loans are in Stage 2). The main reason for moving the loans to Stage 2 in the second quarter was expected income covenant breaches due to the disruption from Covid-19 and there has been no material update to our analysis in this respect during the third quarter. It is important to note that although these six loans have been classified as Stages 2 no expected credit loss has been recognized as although credit risk has increased for these loans we do not currently anticipate realizing a loss. Fair Value The amortised cost loan recognition is governed by IFRS9 and we do not have a choice of methodology to follow - we are not eligible to follow fair value accounting for the vast majority of our loans, and in our almost eight year history only one loan has ever been eligible to be recognized at fair value (the credit linked notes which repaid in the second quarter of this year). Therefore our NAV does not show significant fluctuations during periods of market volatility. The table below represents the fair value of the loans based on a discounted cash flow basis using different discount rates. Discount Rate Value Calculated % of book value 4.7% GBP475.5 m 105.1%

