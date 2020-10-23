The bicycle brand is now available for delivery in fourteen European countries, via German retailer Internetstores (Fahrrad.de/Brügelmann.de/Bikester)

VAAST Bikes, a forward-thinking bicycle manufacturer known for its innovative Allite Super Magnesium frames, has signed an agreement with German cycling-specialist retailer giant Internetstores (Fahrrad.de/Brügelmann.de/Bikester).

Two of VAAST's key bicycle models including the gravel-ready all-road A/1 bike, and the urban U/1 are now stocked at Internetstores' eCommerce sites. Both VAAST models will be available to order online for delivery in fourteen locations across Europe via Fahrrad.de/Brügelmann.de in Germany and the partner site Bikester in 13 countries, including the UK, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Spain.

Customers in Germany can benefit from personal service in Fahrrad.de's five stores and 190 local service partners, while eCommerce customers Europe-wide will be able to receive their new VAAST bicycle within just days of ordering online.

VAAST's unique position as the only bicycle manufacturer in the world to offer Allite Super Magnesium frames brings a new proposition to European cyclists. Hailed as a high-strength alloy, the robust material features supreme shock absorption properties, weighs 33% less than Aluminum and 50% less than Titanium by volume, and is significantly stronger than both all whilst being 100% recyclable.

Morten Kristiansen, General Manager at VAAST, said: "Partnering with Internetstores will initiate the next stage of growth for VAAST Bikes, which is incredibly exciting for us. In just over a year since the company started, our global customer base has grown substantially, and we now look forward to bringing our innovative bicycle range to new territories.

"We hope this will be the first of many further retailer partnerships across Europe and beyond, enabling the mindful community of VAAST riders to continue to flourish on a global scale, and allowing more riders the opportunity to be a part of something entirely new."

Internetstores said: "We're delighted to be the first to introduce VAAST bikes as an exciting new brand with unique technology to our customers in the European market. The A/1 and U/1 models are a great addition to our current lineup of gravel and city bikes and we're really looking forward to growing this brand and partnership in the future."

