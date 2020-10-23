DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA DEALING DATE: 22/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.6483 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4869927 CODE: PR1U ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 86435 EQS News ID: 1142666 End of Announcement EQS News Service

