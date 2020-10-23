

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production fell in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in September.



Manufacturing output fell 2.0 percent annually in September. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing remained unchanged.



Production in mining and quarrying gained 8.0 percent. Production in waste management increased 11.0 percent and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 9.1 percent.



Meanwhile, production in water supply declined 1.2 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of capital goods declined 10.0 percent and that of energy fell 5.0 percent in September.



Meanwhile, production of durable goods gained 5.3 percent. Production of intermediate goods and non-durable goods grew 3.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.4 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.4 percent yearly in September and grew 5.4 percent from a month ago.



