

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in August, albeit at a softer pace, amid a fall in both industrial production and construction output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index decreased 3.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.7 percent fall in July.



Industrial production fell 3.6 percent annually in August and construction output decreased 2.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 0.6 percent in August, after a 5.6 percent gain in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.0 percent in August, while construction output rose 0.7 percent.



