DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 22/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.9454 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5344051 CODE: AEMD ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 86480 EQS News ID: 1142718 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 23, 2020 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)