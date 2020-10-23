The global sports nutrition market size is poised to grow by USD 8.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005149/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Nutrition Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sports nutrition market is driven by the expansion of distribution channels. The increase in demand for sports nutrition products has expanded their distribution channels. These products are one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in both retail and online channels. Products are distributed through numerous retail channels, such as large retail and mass merchandisers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, small retail stores, drug and specialty stores, fitness institutions, and various online retailers. Marketing strategies of various retail stores, which are stressing toward pushing quality ingredients and certifications including ELISA testing, gluten-free, or third-party banned substance testing certificates, are fueling the sales of sports supplements in the global market. The online distribution channels of the global sports nutrition market are expected to grow at a rapid pace, and the market will grow swiftly during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major sports nutrition market growth came from the non-protein sports nutrition segment in 2019, and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America was the largest sports nutrition market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for sports nutrition products, inclination toward healthy eating and RTD, the growing number of health clubs, and the rising demand for meal-replacement powders.

The global sports nutrition market is fragmented. Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar Co., Glanbia Plc, Klean Athlete, Momentous, MusclePharm Corp., NOW Health Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pro Action srl, and Weider Global Nutrition. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this sports nutrition market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global sports nutrition market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing use of innovative ingredients will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing use of innovative ingredients is identified as one of the key sports nutrition market trends, fueling the market growth. Sports nutrition manufacturers are integrating several innovative ingredients to enhance the benefits of their products. Sports nutrition products are consumed for several purposes such as muscle building, energy and recovery, weight loss, and testosterone support. For example, certain manufacturers have used probiotics and enzymes to support the functions of the gastrointestinal tract. Several manufacturers have replaced traditional carbohydrates core with added protein and stable flavor to provide a clean label whey protein product with increased protein and less carbohydrate content.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Sports Nutrition Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports nutrition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports nutrition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports nutrition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports nutrition market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-protein sports nutrition products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports protein powder Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports protein RTD Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports protein bar Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other protein sports nutrition products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Clif Bar Co.

Glanbia Plc

Klean Athlete

Momentous

MusclePharm Corp.

NOW Health Group Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Pro Action srl

Weider Global Nutrition

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005149/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/