

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 23.10.2020 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS RELX PRICE TARGET TO 1995 (2005) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS RHI MAGNESITA PRICE TARGET TO 3400 (3500) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS UNILEVER PLC PRICE TARGET TO 5420 (5480) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PRICE TARGET TO 1850 (1700) P - OVERWEIGHT - BERENBERG RAISES POLYMETAL PRICE TARGET TO 2560 (2460) PENCE - 'BUY' - LIBERUM REINITIATES IAG WITH 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 10 PENCE - RPT/GOLDMAN CUTS UNILEVER PLC PRICE TARGET TO 5430 (5520) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS MONEYSUPERMARKET PRICE TARGET TO 340 (375) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS RELX PRICE TARGET TO 1660 (1720) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 2000 (1900) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

