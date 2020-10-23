Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company").

As previously announced, Neil Goulden reverted to the position of Non-Executive Chair from 1 October 2020, having been Executive Chair since November 2017.

Neil Goulden held 85,000 options over Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in addition to his shareholding of 125,000 Ordinary Shares. Following Neil's return to Non-Executive Chair and in line with corporate governance best practice for non-executive directors not to hold share options, Neil exercised all of his options and simultaneously sold the 85,000 Ordinary Shares on 22 October 2020.

As such, following the sale of those Ordinary Shares, Neil Goulden's holding remains unchanged at 125,000 Ordinary Shares, or 0.11% of the Company's issued share capital.

A summary of the notification and transaction, each on 22 October 2020, is as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares exercised and sold Price Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Neil Goulden 85,000 £11.9163 125,000 0.11%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Neil Goulden 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-executive Chair b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Options over Ordinary Shares b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options over 85,000 Ordinary Shares with an exercise price of £6.79 d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £6.79 (exercise price) Volume 85,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 22 October 2020 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Neil Goulden 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-executive Chair b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £11.9163 Volume 85,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 22 October 2020 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

