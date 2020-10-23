Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals meldet 500 Millionen Deal! Kursexplosion unabdingbar!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Stuttgart
23.10.20
08:06 Uhr
12,620 Euro
-0,060
-0,47 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,82013,64012:13
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2020 | 12:08
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company").

As previously announced, Neil Goulden reverted to the position of Non-Executive Chair from 1 October 2020, having been Executive Chair since November 2017.

Neil Goulden held 85,000 options over Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in addition to his shareholding of 125,000 Ordinary Shares. Following Neil's return to Non-Executive Chair and in line with corporate governance best practice for non-executive directors not to hold share options, Neil exercised all of his options and simultaneously sold the 85,000 Ordinary Shares on 22 October 2020.

As such, following the sale of those Ordinary Shares, Neil Goulden's holding remains unchanged at 125,000 Ordinary Shares, or 0.11% of the Company's issued share capital.

A summary of the notification and transaction, each on 22 October 2020, is as follows:

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares exercised and sold

Price

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Neil Goulden

85,000

£11.9163

125,000

0.11%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Neil Goulden

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Non-executive Chair

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Options over Ordinary Shares

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Options over 85,000 Ordinary Shares with an exercise price of £6.79

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£6.79 (exercise price)

Volume

85,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

22 October 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Neil Goulden

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Non-executive Chair

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£11.9163

Volume

85,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

22 October 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611939/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

GAMESYS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.