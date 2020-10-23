With effect from October 26, 2020, the subscription rights in Ellen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 05, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ELN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015192216 Order book ID: 206279 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 26, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Ellen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ELN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015192224 Order book ID: 206280 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB