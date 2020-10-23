DJ Delay interest payment of convertible bonds

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Delay interest payment of convertible bonds 23-Oct-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 23 October 2020 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Delay interest payment of the 5.25% convertible bonds due 2022 (the "Convertible Bonds") (ISIN XS1489395357) BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. announces that, due to the negative impact of COVID - 19, it delays the payment of the interest accrued on the Convertible bonds which was due on 20 September 2020. The Company will publish an update by means of a press release with respect to the above matter. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Delay interest payment of convertible bonds [1] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1142756 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1142756 23-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=72512fc239e2c2ee096ad4b6481cd280&application_id=1142756&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

