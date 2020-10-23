Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 22-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 239.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue 239.58p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 232.38p

INCLUDING current year revenue 232.69p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16