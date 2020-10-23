DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company 23-Oct-2020 / 11:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer AEW UK REIT plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name NatWest Group plc City and country of Edinburgh, Scotland registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name Lynchwood Nominees Limited City and country of - registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 21/10/2020 threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 22/10/2020 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting rights Total Total number voting through financial of both of voting rights instruments in % rights of attached (total of 8.B 1 + (8.A + issuer to 8.B 2) 8.B) shares (total of 8. A) Resulting 7.57% N/A 7.57% 158,574,746 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 8.95% N/A 8.95% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) ORD GBP0.01 12,011,814 7.57% GB00BWD24154 SUBTOTAL 8. 12,011,814 7.57% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversion rights that may be votin instrument Period acquired if the g instrument is right s exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of date Conversion of votin financ Period voting g ial rights right instru settlement s ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d NatWest 7.57% 7.57% Group plc NatWest 7.57% 7.57% Holdings Limited National 7.57% 7.57% Westminster Bank Plc Coutts & 7.57% 7.57% Company 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Edinburgh, Scotland Date of completion 22/10/2020 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: HOL TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 86487 EQS News ID: 1142741 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2020 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)