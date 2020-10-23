

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $523 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 189.4% to $1.36 billion from $0.47 billion last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $193 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q3): $1.36 Bln vs. $0.47 Bln last year.



