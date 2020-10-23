INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to our third quarter revenue conference





Q3 2020 Revenue





Michel-Alain Proch

CFO

is pleased to invite you to our third quarter revenue conference on

Thursday, October 29 at 7:15 am (Paris time - CET)

Q3'20 revenue press release will be published on October 29 at 6:45 am (Paris time - CET)

Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:



https://www.ingenico.com/finance

Conference call : Password: INGENICO

France Toll: +33 1 70 37 71 66

UK Toll: +44 20 3003 2666

USA Toll: +1 212 999 6659

Password: INGENICO

