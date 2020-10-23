INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to our third quarter revenue conference

Q3 2020 Revenue
Michel-Alain Proch
CFO
is pleased to invite you to our third quarter revenue conference on
Thursday, October 29 at 7:15 am (Paris time - CET)
- Q3'20 revenue press release will be published on October 29 at 6:45 am (Paris time - CET)
- Webcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:
https://www.ingenico.com/finance
- Conference call: Password: INGENICO
- France Toll: +33 1 70 37 71 66
- UK Toll: +44 20 3003 2666
- USA Toll: +1 212 999 6659
- France Toll: +33 1 70 37 71 66
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group
@ingenico
For more experts' views, visit our blog
Attachment
- Q3_2020_Revenue_Earnings_Invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/02bd80ff-37d6-4b19-9b5c-fc2950c402b8)
INGENICO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de