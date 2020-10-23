NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at

close of business on 22 October 2020 were:

163.09p Capital only

164.28p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 22nd October 2020,

the Company has 80,009,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,352,261

which are held in treasury.