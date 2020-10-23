

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.4% to $8.75 billion from $10.99 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q3): $8.75 Bln vs. $10.99 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de