

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production rose sharply in September and retail sales increased, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 10.73 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.60 percent increase in August.



Manufacturing output increased 11.32 percent annually in September, following a 4.06 percent rise in the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying gained 21.85 percent. Output of water supply and electricity and gas supply grew 0.95 percent and 4.10 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.18 percent in September, after a 2.62 percent increase in the preceding month.



Data showed that retail sales rose 2.9 percent annually in September, after a 8.17 percent growth in August. This was the third consecutive rise in sales.



Wholesale trade grew 8.2 percent in September and sales of food and beverages trade rose 0.3 percent.



