REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to third quarter 2020 results

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q3 2020 results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CET).

The same day at 8:00 a.m. (CET), the company will host a conference call to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience. The presentation will be in English.

About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

