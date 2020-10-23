The medical devices market is poised to grow by USD 87.65 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the medical devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The medical devices market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of innovative technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the medical devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The medical devices market covers the following areas:
Medical Devices Market Sizing
Medical Devices Market Forecast
Medical Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- General Electric Co.
- Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Stryker Corp.
