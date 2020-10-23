Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals meldet 500 Millionen Deal! Kursexplosion unabdingbar!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9Z9 ISIN: SE0003917798 Ticker-Symbol: 2DG 
Frankfurt
23.10.20
08:03 Uhr
2,850 Euro
-0,015
-0,52 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIVERS IMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIVERS IMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIVERS IMA HOLDING
SIVERS IMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIVERS IMA HOLDING AB2,850-0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.