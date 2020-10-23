As from October 26, 2020, Sivers IMA Holding AB will be listed under its new company name, Sivers Semiconductors AB. New company name: Sivers Semiconductors ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: SIVE ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0003917798 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 146655 ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank ABon + 46 8 463 83 00.