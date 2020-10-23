Due to incorrect calculations for the OMX Iceland 3-month non-indexed (OMXI3MNI), OMX Iceland 1-year non-indexed (OMXI1YNI), OMX Iceland 5-year non-indexed (OMXI5YNI), OMX Iceland 10-year non-indexed (OMXI10NI), OMX Iceland 5-year indexed (OMXI5YI) and OMX Iceland 10-year non-indexed (OMXI10YI) bond indexes, Nasdaq Iceland has recalculated the closing values from October 16 to and including October 22, 2020. Correct values can be found in the attachment. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795503