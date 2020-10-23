Incap Corporation: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 October 2020 at 3.55 p.m. (EEST)





Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Incap Corporation was held on 23 October 2020 at the premises of the company at the address Bulevardi 21, 00180 Helsinki. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EGM was held under special arrangements.

The company announced on 16 October 2020 that it is preparing a rights issue with a total amount of EUR 10.9 million, as estimated. Based on the proposal of the Board of Directors, the EGM decided to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the offering in accordance with the shareholders' pre-emptive rights as follows:

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 1,455,056 new shares. The shares are offered to the company's shareholders for subscription in proportion to their shareholding on the record date of the offering. The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on the offering of shares that potentially remain unsubscribed for pursuant to the shareholders' primary subscription right for subscription to shareholders or other parties. The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on all other terms and conditions of the offering.

The authorisation is valid until 31 December 2020. The authorisation does not revoke any prior authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares. The minutes of the EGM will available on the website of the company as of 6 November 2020.

