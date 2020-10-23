Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF) ("the Company"), an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. CEO of the Company, Tony Busseri, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's recent press release detailing their Q3 financials, which reflected record gross profits of over $3 million. "What's the driving force behind this?" asked Jolly. "During the third quarter we started to see manufacturing in America start reopening," said Busseri. "We also continue to grow through our software security technology called MobiKEY, particularly with the U.S. Federal Government on the Department of Defense side," he continued. "Overall, I think the business model that we have allows us to bring many different things to the marketplace."

Busseri then elaborated on the importance of their gross profit to sales and marketing cost ratio. "I think it's really important for our shareholders to understand that each time we invest a dollar in sales and marketing initiatives, there's an expectation of a return or a value with it. What we're sharing with this metric is simply this: for every one dollar of sales and marketing expense, we're generating $3.30 in gross profit," explained Busseri, before elaborating on the Company's strategy to continue improving this ratio. "We're really pleased to already be at 3.3:1 as it pertains to that ratio in the third quarter and I would expect Q4 to be better. Eventually, we'll start aspiring to get to between $3.50 and $4.00 for every one marketing dollar expense."

"We recently announced a new contract with a component of the U.S. Department of Defense," shared Busseri, adding that the contract included a total 4,000 users. "They've already used 2,000 of the 4,000, and we would expect to get up to the full license hopefully by the end of November for them to use all 4,000," he explained. "With any luck and interest, they're going to grow that base and we'll be able to announce a growth from that 4,000 user enterprise license to something more like 5,000, 6,000, or 10,000."

The conversation then turned to the growing demand for transparency within law enforcement. "We're quite excited to work with communities and law enforcement to deliver responsible, transparent policing," said Busseri. He then elaborated on the Company's advanced technologies for this sector, including license plate recognition technology and body-worn cameras. "What we want to do is not take a position politically speaking, we want to provide those tools so that anybody in their community can be safe and enjoy the benefits of living in this great country."

Jolly then noted that despite the Company's impressive revenues and growth, they remain significantly undervalued. "I'm not sure at the end of the day if we're an easy investment to understand. There is some complexity when we deal with data security or technologies like license plate recognition," said Busseri. "I think investors need to look at the growth and recurring revenue that we're generating," he continued. "We're a company that works with others' data to secure it, make it available and transparent, and to create outcomes with it that make those business or government activities more productive and deliver sustainable effects."

"Route1 is exceptional at data security with technologies like MobiKEY and DerivID," said Busseri. "We're also really good at data analytics and working with the automotive sector's Tier1 parts manufacturers and OEMs to use their data to get better outcomes," he explained. "We're moving more and more deeply into our communities to work with law enforcement, also leadership, to ensure it's a safe community for all."

"I think we have a role to play in all three - government, business and community," shared Busseri. "Whatever your challenge is, we think we have a role to play to ensure that you have a better outcome and it all pertains to using the data."

To hear Tony Busseri's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7712864-route1-inc-discusses-3rd-quarter-gross-profits-of-over-3-million-and-4th-quarter-potential-with

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2020 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, price and liquidity of the common shares, expected financial performance, expected subscribers and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities, the ability of the Company to obtain the supersedeas bond in order to appeal the decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66733