Freitag, 23.10.2020
East Africa Metals meldet 500 Millionen Deal! Kursexplosion unabdingbar!?
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 
Berlin
23.10.20
08:08 Uhr
23.10.2020
Neonode Enters Prototype Development Agreement with Leading U.S. Defense Contractor

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with a leading U.S. defense contractor to develop prototypes of novel touchscreen technology for aerospace and defense applications. This is the first project with a defense contractor that Neonode engages in and a direct result of executing on the new business strategy that the company has decided on for its business area HMI Solutions.

"I am extremely proud of the focused effort of our HMI Solutions team to secure this business and we are looking forward to building and delivering this mission-critical technology. Our customer is an agile and innovative global technology corporation and we see potential to expand our business with them significantly in the coming years. We also know that working on demanding aerospace and defense applications will give positive impact also on broader commercial applications, which is an added value." said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

