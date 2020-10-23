Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-10-30



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2026-11-12 1059

SE0007125927 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 250 ?2028-05-12

1060

SE0009496367 0.75 % 1,000 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-11-03

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 30, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 million in issue SGB 1059 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1060

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)ON OCT 30, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se