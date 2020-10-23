Anzeige
23.10.2020
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 29 October 2020

BondsCovered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5534 (SE0012230415) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SEB 576 (SE0010049841) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1588 (SE0011063015) 2024-03-01
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 194 (SE0012142206) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2312 (SE0011116474) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Länsförs. Hypotek 517 (SE0010298190) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SCBC 145 (SE0012481349) 2024-06-12

Bid dateThursday 29 October 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5534
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 576
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1588
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 194
SEK 300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2312
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 517
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 145



Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5534
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1588
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 194
A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2312
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 517
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 145
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1015 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateMonday 2 November 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 23 October 2020


