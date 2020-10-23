The following information is based on a press release from Indutrade AB (Indutrade) published on October 23, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Indutrade has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 3, 2020, approves a bonus issue whereby every one (1) share held entitles to two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date is December 17, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Indutrade (INDT). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795563