Freitag, 23.10.2020
East Africa Metals meldet 500 Millionen Deal! Kursexplosion unabdingbar!?
WKN: A2DR6K ISIN: GB00BD6K4575 Ticker-Symbol: XGR2 
Xetra
23.10.20
17:35 Uhr
12,705 Euro
+0,185
+1,48 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,52012,94019:04
12,53512,88019:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AZKOYEN
AZKOYEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AZKOYEN SA4,090-0,49 %
COMPASS GROUP PLC12,705+1,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.