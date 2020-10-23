Joseph Verrico Discusses Major Trends That Have Transformed Working From Home in 2020

Joseph Verrico discusses major trends that have transformed the work-from-home experience in 2020.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Before 2020, working from home was a luxury a few occupations and companies allowed. Now, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, working from home has become more common than heading into the office. Joseph Verrico recently discussed major trends that have transformed the work-from-home industry this year.

"What was once a major job perk has now become a job requirement," Joseph Verrico said. "Working from home has become essential during this pandemic, and the trends we've seen are looking like they will change the professional world forever."

Joseph Verrico described a study performed by The Kung Group that surveyed over 500 business founders. The goal was to see how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their business models and how they think the workplace will look moving forward. One of the most impressive findings was that roughly 70 percent of the founders stated that they will allow some, or even all, of their employees to work remotely after the offices reopen.

"It appears that business owners and executives are seeing several major benefits of having some or all of their employees work remotely," Joseph Verrico said. "Employees are proving to have higher rates of job satisfaction, and they're accomplishing just as much, if not more, at home as they do in the office."

Joseph Verrico explained that the founders who stated they would allow employees to work remotely reported that they would likely allow 70 percent of employees who used to report to the office continue working from home. That means an office would only be required for roughly 30 percent of the employees who were formerly working there. Joseph Verrico added that this could help reduce overhead costs in a major way.

"Employers are starting to assess all of the overhead costs associated with office spaces," Joseph Verrico said. "Sixty-six percent of the founders surveyed said they have been seriously reconsidering the importance of their office spaces and if a true brick-and-mortar office is even required."

Amazingly, Joseph Verrico added that 76 percent of those surveyed stated that productivity has increased or remained the same while working remotely. Sixty-five percent said they would not return to an office setting if stay-at-home orders were lifted right now.

"The biggest trend we are seeing is that working from home is going to become drastically more accepted than it was before the pandemic," Joseph Verrico said. "Major companies like Google, Square, and Twitter have confirmed that working remotely is going to be a new way of life."

Joseph Verrico finished by explaining that we can expect to see numerous other trends emerge due to these findings. It won't be long before companies are selling their office buildings, people are moving away from some major cities, and we see more products catered to the work-from-home environment. One thing we know for certain is that the entire work culture as we knew it pre-2020 will never be the same.

