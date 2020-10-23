PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Announces Conversion of Debenture

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt: 1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") announces that the sole holder of a $1.5 million Convertible Debenture with a maturity date of October 22, 2020 has elected to convert the entire principal, pursuant to an unsecured convertible note dated October 22, 2019. $1.0 million of the principal amount is convertible at a price of $0.065, resulting in 15,384,615 common shares of the Company being issued. $500,000 of the principal amount is convertible at a price of $0.085, resulting in 5,882,353 common shares of the Company being issued. In total, 21,266,968 common shares will be issued as fully paid and non-assessable shares in the capital of PowerBand Solutions Inc. as of October 22, 2020. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period which will expire on February 23, 2021.

The Company also announces that it has granted 950,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSU's") to a consultant, subject to the Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan. The RSU's vest immediately and 950,000 common shares will be issued as fully paid and non-assessable shares in the capital of PowerBand Solutions Inc. as of October 22, 2020. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period which will expire on February 23, 2021.

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted 500,000 options to a consultant. The options vest immediately, have an exercise price of $0.22, and an expiry date of October 20, 2025.

Following the issuance of the above-noted securities PowerBand Solutions Inc. will have 135,434,856 common shares issued and outstanding.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

