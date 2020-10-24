The global data center general construction market size is poised to grow by USD 753.05 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting colocation and managed hosting services as opposed to running their own data centers, which results in high CAPEX and OPEX. Constructing a data center costs around USD 800 per square feet for tier 3 facilities. Hence, SMEs prefer to partner with CSPs to rent space in the data center facility for storing equipment. Colocation services offer a shared, secure space for SMEs to store hardware, such as servers, storage devices, and network equipment. Furthermore, CSPs ensure the equipment is stored in a cool and monitored environment. CSPs partner with general construction providers to build data center facilities. For instance, Equinix partnered with the general construction provider DPR Construction for its Equinix Ashburn North Campus project. Thus, a rise in investments by CSPs will increase the demand for general construction providers, thereby driving growth for the market under focus.

Report Highlights:

The major data center general construction market growth came from the base building shell construction segment in 2019, and the segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

North America was the largest data center general construction market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as an increase in consumer and enterprise data traffic and a rise in investment in data centers.

The global data center general construction market is fragmented. ABB Ltd., AECOM, DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Legrand SA, Ove Arup Partners International Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Crop. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this data center general construction market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global data center general construction market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Focus on the Construction of Green Data Centers will be a Key Market Trend

The global data center general construction market is witnessing the increased popularity of green data centers. These data centers are energy-efficient and are built to minimize environmental impact. Green data centers use low-emission building materials to create sustainable ecosystems and also ensure efficient waste recycling. Although building green data centers and obtaining certification is an expensive process, it is a cost-saving strategy in the long-term, which can reap benefits once the center is operational. Thus, the interest in green data centers is increasing rapidly, which is anticipated to drive the global data center general construction market growth during the forecast period.

Data Center General Construction Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center general construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center general construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center general construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center general construction market vendors

