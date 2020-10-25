Raiffeisen Bank International: The Pantos (PAN( project reached a major milestone by entering into a partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). RBI is a leading corporate and investment bank headquartered in Austria, and is active in 13 markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Around 46,000 employees service 16.7 million customers through 2,000 business outlets. As the first Proof of Concept, Pantos technology will be implemented on RBI Coin, an e-money solution developed by RBI. This is a major use case both for blockchain-interoperability and for the banking industry to become technology-agnostic in the field of fast-changing blockchain technologies. RBI Coin is a next-generation digital cash solution for interbank and intercompany payments to streamline cash and liquidity ...

