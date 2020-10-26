Anzeige
Montag, 26.10.2020
Start der NetCents Krypto-Kreditkarte "powered by VISA" fixiert!
PR Newswire
26.10.2020 | 04:10
Multimedia News Release: Viewing Shenyang via a cloud tour

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, the "Decode a Happy China via Cloud Tours-Foreign Media Online Interview", "Together along Belt and Road" Shenyang Promotion Day event kicked off in the Shenyang Omnimedia Conference Room, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

sugarcoated hawthorn berry

For broadcast quality video and high-res images, please visit the Multimedia News Release:
http://news.medianet.com.au/xinhua/viewing-shenyang-via-cloud-tour-1

Journalists from 20 mainstream media in 16 countries including Germany, Russia, Czech Republic, Romania, Tunisia, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Turkey, Afghanistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Mexico, Egypt, etc., met with Shenyang via a cloud tour, listening to the voice of Shenyang, exploring Shenyang technology, experiencing Shenyang culture, and enjoying the beauty of Shenyang.

The first session of this event, with the theme of "Legend of Shengjing, Intelligent Manufacturing in Shenyang", through the display of urban culture and promotion of urban tourism, allowed overseas media reporters to see the revitalizing Shenyang and feel Shenyang's profound historical culture and urban taste.

During this event, the "Overseas Photographers Shenyang Photography Exhibition", which showcased the results of overseas photographers' visit to Shenyang in 2019, was also held simultaneously. Through the exhibition, overseas media reporters saw Shenyang in the eyes of overseas photographers.

Source: The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government

Image Attachments Links:
Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=374912
Caption: sugarcoated hawthorn berry

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319567/sugarcoated_hawthorn_berry.jpg


