26.10.2020 | 04:22
Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Chongqing Yubei District launches live-streaming cultural tourism promotion

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality opened online through a live-streaming platform on Thursday.

Tan Qing, head of Yubei District, served as the live anchor to promote Yubei's boutique tourist routes as well as cultural and creative products to the audience.

According to Tan, relying on the airport, Yubei District is stepping up efforts to support the development of Chongqing Liang Jiang New Area, promote the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, and the construction of China (Chongqing) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

Tan Qing, head of Yubei District, is promoting cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality through an online live-streaming platform.

In addition to the aviation industrial park, Yubei District also has a comprehensive aviation industry system that integrates manufacturing, logistics, bonded, exhibition and business functions, as well as a tourism destination that covers leisure, shopping and entertainment facilities, Tan added.

Tan also introduced the intangible cultural heritage of Yubei during the live-streaming, including fish filet in hot chili oil, Tofu pudding, traditional brown sugar, Tutuo sesame cake and Yubei paper cuttings, taking the audience to enjoy the scenery, delicious food and culture of the district.

Tan invited the visitors to visit Yubei District, as the enchanting natural scenery, the simple and honest folkway making it an ideal tourist destination.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317055.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319584/Chongqing2.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319586/1603673421.jpg

