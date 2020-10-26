Follow in the footsteps of Yu Gong and cross the Taihang mountain in Jiyuan- the 1st Conference of International Hiking across Magnificent Taihang 2020 kicked off on 24 October

JIYUAN, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, the 1st Conference of International Hiking Across Magnificent Taihang 2020 kicked off in Jiyuan, the south starting point of the Taihang National Park Forest Trail. The event embodied the spirit of the speech delivered by Secretary General Xi Jinping during his visit to Henan and looked to strengthen the "Henan My Hometown" culture and tourism brand. In doing so, it highlighted the ecological environment of the magnificent Taihang mountain and brought the "Yu Gong Removes the Mountains" myth into the new era.

Leaders from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State General Administration of Sports, National Forestry and Grassland Administration, Henan Provincial People's Congress, the People's Government of Henan Province, China Tourism Association, Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Jiyuan Demonstration Zone Management Committee, and guests from the sporting community including Olympic gold medalist in women's volleyball, Hui Ruoqi, Olympic gold medalist in long-distance running, Wang Junxia, and the No.1 cross-country runner in China, Chen Penbin, took part in the opening ceremony together with guests from home and abroad alongside close to one thousand hikers.

The 1st Conference of International Hiking across Magnificent Taihang 2020 comprised of two groups: public cross-country runners and professional cross-country runners, highlighting the event's ability to appeal to those at a professional level while also satisfying the needs of everyday hiking enthusiasts. The track passed scenic spots like the story of "Yu Gong Removing Mountains" education base, the Millennium Ginkgo and the Flood Pool. All the sights were amazing and beautiful to behold.

Jiyuan is the hometown of Yu Gong, and the origin of the "Yu Gong Removing Mountains" story. Here, we can appreciate the spirit of "Yu Gong Removing Mountains" and adopt in ourselves the same steadfast dauntlessness Yu Gong displayed in the face of insurmountable odds. When exploring the development of culture and tourism, Jiyuan always upholds the spirit of "Yu Gong Removing Mountains" with its commitment to tenacity and hard work. Jiyuan organically combines ecological advantages, sporting spirit, cultural communication and tourism economy to foster high quality assimilation between these diverse areas into a shared idea.

The organization of the 1st Conference of International Hiking across Magnificent Taihang 2020 aims to carry forward the spirit of "Yu Gong Removing Mountains", promote the continued integration of culture and tourism, enrich the diverse supply of theme tourism products, and further drive the transformation, upgrade and high quality development of tourism in the Taihang Mountain area.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319477/Opening_Ceremony_1st_Conference_International_Hiking_Across_Magnificent_Taihang_2020.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319476/Hiking_enthusiasts_trekked_mountains.jpg