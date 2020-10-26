The global spray polyurethane foam market size is expected to grow by USD 780.91 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Demand for spray PU foams in construction industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Spray PU foam is widely used in the construction industry for insulating walls, panels, and gap fillers in doors and windows. Spray PU foam exhibits high energy efficiency, versatility, and thermal or mechanical performance. Moreover, spray PU foam is also used as a weatherproof sealant as it forms a seamless layer of insulation, fills gap and seams, and covers irregular and hard-to-insulate shapes. Therefore, the growth of the construction industry, owing to increasing infrastructure activities, has led to high demand for spray PU foam. Additionally, the rising demand for housing and flooring materials will also increase the demand for spray PU foam. Thus, the rising number of infrastructure projects will significantly influence the growth of the global spray polyurethane foam market during the forecast period.

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Type Landscape

The rising construction activities across the world will increase the demand for open-cell spray PU foam as it is suitable for ceilings, floors, interior walls, and the undersides of roof decks. Moreover, open-cell spray PU foam is a low-density product that uses water as a blowing agent, which makes it highly preferable in the construction industry. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the closed-cell spray PU foam segment.

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest spray polyurethane foam market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the population is increasing the demand for residential and commercial establishments which will significantly influence spray polyurethane foam growth in this region. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for spray polyurethane foam in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Covestro AG

FXI, Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS AG

Nitto Denko Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Open cell spray PU foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Closed cell spray PU foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of methylal and HFOs as alternatives to HFCs and HCFCs

Innovations in polyurethane foams

Mergers and acquisitions in the spray PU foam market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Covestro AG

FXI

Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS AG

Nitto Denko Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

