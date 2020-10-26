OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan African Resources PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Pan African Resources PLC (AIM: PAF; JSE: PAN; OTCQX: PAFRY), a mid-tier African-focused gold producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

Pan African Resources PLC begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "PAFRY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Congratulations to Pan African Resources PLC on qualifying for the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to provide a transparent U.S. public market that supports international companies seeking to deliver value for their stakeholders. Cross-trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. alongside the company's listing on the London AIM and Johannesburg Stock Exchange will enable Pan African Resources PLC to continue to share their company's story globally."

Pan African CEO Cobus Loots commented: "We are pleased to be admitted to the OTCQX, which is the highest tier of the OTC market. To qualify, Pan African has complied with the OTCQX requirements including high financial standards, corporate governance requirements, and compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on OTCQX will significantly enhance our visibility and provide better access to prospective US investors."

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Pan African Resources PLC

A mid-tier African-focused gold producer, dual-listed on the London AIM Market and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with an unrelenting commitment to zero harm. The company owns and operates a portfolio of safe, high-quality, high-margin operations located in South Africa, with a production capacity of 200,000oz of gold per annum.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

